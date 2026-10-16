(Video) 6 networks, 5 years, $4 trillion

Bullets:

China will spend nearly $5 trillion by 2030, on new and upgraded infrastructure projects.



"Six Networks" comprise water, power grids, underground utilities, computing, telecom, and logistics.



Closing scenes, Yunnan countryside



Resources and links:



Explainer: What are the 'six networks' of China?

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2026-06-15/Explainer-What-are-the-six-networks-of-China--1O06rorq3OU/p.html



Pipes, power and petaflops: what’s behind China’s massive ‘6 networks’ investment

https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/3366211/pipes-power-and-petaflops-whats-behind-chinas-massive-6-networks-investment



5G Base Station Growth: How Many Are Active?

https://patentpc.com/blog/5g-base-station-growth-how-many-are-active



World records set by South-to-North Water Diversion Project

http://english.scio.gov.cn/m/chinaprojects/2018-05/08/content_51532477_2.htm



China’s Bullet Train for Power

https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20241113-will-chinas-ultra-high-voltage-grid-pay-off-for-renewable-power



Charted: China’s Energy Needs Keep on Rising

https://www.visualcapitalist.com/charted-chinas-energy-needs-keep-on-rising/



China Generated More Electricity in 2024 Than the U.S., EU, & India Combined

https://www.voronoiapp.com/energy/-China-Generated-More-Electricity-in-2024-Than-the-US-EU--India-Combined-5260



US Tightens Export Controls by Blocking Export License Renewals for China’s Huawei

https://www.bipc.com/us-tightens-export-controls-by-blocking-export-license-renewals-for-chinas-huawei



Location of China’s planned computing hubs and data center clusters

https://www.china-briefing.com/news/china-data-centers-new-cross-regional-plan-to-boost-computing-power-across-regions/



Joint Strider, SCSP Report Reveals PRC’s Expansive, State-Directed Effort to Gain Enduring Asymmetric Advantage in AI

https://striderintel.com/newsroom/joint-strider-scsp-report-reveals-prcs-expansive-state-directed-effort-to-gain-enduring-asymmetric-advantage-in-ai/



China's factories are in another world







U.S. Export Controls and China: Advanced Semiconductors

https://www.congress.gov/crs-prouct/R48642



