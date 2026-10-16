Inside China / Business

Inside China / Business

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Loon's avatar
Loon
Oct 16

Thanks for a glimpse into the future managed so differently than ours in Canada.

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X.PIN's avatar
X.PIN
Oct 21

An easy-to-follow, comprehensive near-future plan of China's next round of buildouts. Excellent piece!

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