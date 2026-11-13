Inside China / Business

Inside China / Business

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J W's avatar
J W
11hEdited

I remember huge BBQ's when neighbor's burned the Mortgage, then I saw something quite disturbing, people saying they were a "homeowner", when they still had a mortgage, they never intended to pay off... add an HOA and it's everyone's worse nightmare.

Let's get down to brass tacks, when the government started printing money out of thin air, it had to go someplace, and now you see the result.

The U$ modeled itself after the Roman Empire, but they didn't tell you it failed because one by one, everyone became a debt slave.

I'm in the camp that say's it's all really simple, every society needs a major reset... all personnel debt should to be erased, including owner occupied mortgages, and let business solve their own problems.

People voted for major change 3 times, Obama & Trump, they just didn't know how to articulate what they wanted.

If you're listening Kevin, get a copy of- '...and forgive them their debts' by the Economist Dr. Michael Hudson, or for easier reading- 'Debt The First 5,000 Years' by the Anthropologist Dr. David Graeber for more on right & wrong.

Note: I used to teach Econ at 3 major Universities, including my alma mata- the University of Chicago.

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
13h

Big Thanks

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