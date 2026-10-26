Inside China / Business

Inside China / Business

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Segovia's avatar
Segovia
Oct 26

China ahould be harsher and send real mesaage to west else game continues. Putin has shown how his acquiescing only puts Russia on defensive and in weaker position

Reply
Share
1 reply
Rilme's avatar
Rilme
Oct 27

Just to be clear, "Delete America" doesn't mean bomb it flat and kill everyone. It just means quietly move the US out of Asia and back to the periphery, where it belongs. America can make itself great, but it's been making itself grate for too long. No more "sanctions" pushing other countries around.

Reply
Share
1 reply
17 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kevin Walmsley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.