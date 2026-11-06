Inside China / Business

Inside China / Business

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dacoelec's avatar
dacoelec
8d

China is trying their best to make life hard for the corrupt MIC/USSA. Go China! Whomever our corrupt government is against, are the good guys. Count on it.

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Bloodboiler's avatar
Bloodboiler
8d

The Pentagon says they "dropped $450M" on an initiative.

In Pentagon math, "dropping $450M" on an initiative translates to about only $2M in actual work (literally), $10M in "consulting fees," and $437M in a black hole where budgets go to retire.

It’s funny how a $1 trillion budget can somehow afford to fight a $6 billion country like Iran with the tactical efficiency of a shopping cart with a wobbly wheel.

That's the recurring American theme: So much input for so little effect.

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