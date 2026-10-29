Inside China / Business

Inside China / Business

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Caribbean Hawk's avatar
Caribbean Hawk
Oct 29

Kevin is the only analyst to date who has revealed that America is losing out on crude oil flows to Asia. Once again the triumph of the law of unintended consequences.

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Loon's avatar
Loon
Oct 29

Sleuthing through the political misinformation is a challenge you do well.

Many reasons to be satisfied with buying oil with Iran’s fees, shadow tankers.

The truth persists with journalism from China.

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