Inside China / Business

Inside China / Business

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Luis Aldamiz's avatar
Luis Aldamiz
7d

I'm most concerned not about prices but about absolute availability of diesel (and other key resources). It's not only that truckers, farmers, etc. have to pay more but to what happens when major branches of the economy just don't get the diesel or the fertilizer, etc. at all. And I'm not thinking about the USA even primarily but about the global economy, say India, Indonesia, Kenya or Argentina. IMHO that will destroy whole segments of the economic fabric and can well cause catastrophic snowballing as result. Sure: your typical vulture mafioso will still make a profit (and your more common precarious worker will starve) but it's not about the money (lubricant) but about the real economy (substance).

Also I find that "months" is extemely optimistic: everybody agrees that the damage to the Persian Gulf production will need of *years* (from two to seven) to recover (if at all) even if the wars ended right now. And the wars are not ending any time soon, as the demands by the sides are unacceptable to the other side, if the USA actually fulfills what they signed at Versailles (MoU), they will cease to be an empire, while if Iran accepts the draconian unilateral US demands, they will lose all sovereignty. Pretty much the same applies to the (related but distinct) Yemeni-Saudi war. So this is going to be a major supply-side problem for not just all of 2027 but for the foreseeable future, and it affects the whole world and not just or even primarily the USA.

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Lb 🇨🇦's avatar
Lb 🇨🇦
7d

Iran caused a regime change lol

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