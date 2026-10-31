Inside China / Business

Inside China / Business

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Richard Roskell's avatar
Richard Roskell
Oct 31Edited

Good to hear that Debbie is still with us. I hope for her full recovery.

I'd like to say a little about the medical system in China. Your typical westerner, like 90% of the bell curve at least, thinks that Chinese medicine is about some guy poking needles into you under less than sanitary conditions. The part that's true is that traditional Chinese medicine is still practiced in China. Under their medical system, patients can choose either the traditional Chinese way or they may choose the modern services that the medical system provides. It's up to them.

And when it comes the latest scientific medical practices, China has them all and is creating new ones on its own. Maybe 70 years ago, most medicine in China would've looked something like what I described above. They had hardly any medical system at all. They were building from scratch. That imposed a great burden on getting started of course, but it did bring an ancillary benefit: everything about their system is relatively new. China's hospitals aren't old and crumbling.

Now an anecdote about what kind of service an ordinary Chinese citizen can expect.

At the very beginning of the COVID epidemic, I mean the very beginning, a resident of Wuhan entered a hospital there complaining of chest congestion and pain. The doctor sent the patient for blood work and x-rays on the spot in the same hospital. The results were obtained a short while later while the patient was still there. Seeing something she didn't like, she sent him for more tests and blood work. That's when they discovered that they could be dealing with a novel pathogen. As far as I know, that's the first recorded case of COVID in the wild. Shortly after that, the government of China began erecting emergency hospitals in Wuhan at a staggering rate. I think they created something like 10,000 beds in less than 48 hours on bare ground.

The point is, that was just a guy off the street who walked into a busy hospital in one of China's biggest cities. He got his tests, results and treatment within hours. (And the world got its first notice of what's to come.)

The Chinese have been practicing medicine, in an unbroken line, for many thousands of years. Chinese doctors have always been revered. China understands the importance of medicine for the health of the individual and society.

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Florent Beuyet's avatar
Florent Beuyet
Oct 31

The distinction between the drug and the box is the sharpest line in this whole piece — same Shanghai facility, same sunvozeritnib, just the AZ box and an easier-to-pronounce name, and the price multiplies by twenty. What I'd add from behind the counter: the real casualty isn't the loophole, it's paperwork literacy. Most patients have never heard of the FDA's 90-day personal-importation rule until they're the one with nine months in a suitcase hoping customs doesn't look twice. When commercialization closes that window, what does the next family do — the one whose drug isn't on any big pharma company's shopping list?

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