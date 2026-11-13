(Video) Boomers and young, rich and poor agree: The housing market is completely wrecked. So now what?

Bullets:
The housing market in the United States is frozen, with young generations unable to buy, and older generations unable to sell.
There is too much damage, in too many sectors and industries, for the current system to be reformed.
A new real estate market must be developed, in new areas, by new builders, and led by a new generation of business and political leaders.
Closing scene, Great Wall and Glass Bridge, Huanghuacheng, Beijing
Resources and links:
https://www.carmax.com/cars?search=2019&Year=2019-2019
The future of the middle class in emerging markets – 2026 update
https://www.oxfordeconomics.com/resource/the-future-of-the-middle-class-in-emerging-markets-2026-update/
Visualizing the U.S. Population by Age Group
https://www.visualcapitalist.com/u-s-population-by-age-group/
55+ Housing: Trends and Benefits
https://www.nahb.org/other/consumer-resources/types-of-home-construction/55-plus-housing
S. Rept. 104-172 - HOUSING FOR OLDER PERSONS ACT OF 1995
https://www.congress.gov/committee-report/104th-congress/senate-report/172/1
PESP and Manufactured Housing Action have released the Private Equity Manufactured Housing Tracker
https://pestakeholder.org/pesp-private-equity-manufactured-housing-tracker/
These Residents Stood Up for Their Mobile Homes
https://www.aarp.org/home-living/residents-fight-for-their-mobile-homes/
Senator launches probe of investment groups buying up trailer parks
https://www.nbcnews.com/business/real-estate/investment-groups-trailer-parks-rcna248031
With $2.4 million purchase, nonprofit is testing ‘intervention model’ to keep trailer parks out of private equity’s hands
https://aspenjournalism.org/with-2-4-million-purchase-nonprofit-is-testing-intervention-model-to-keep-trailer-parks-out-of-private-equitys-hands/
Berkshire Hathaway to buy Taylor Morrison for $6.8 billion in cash to expand in housing
https://www.reuters.com/legal/transactional/berkshire-hathaway-buy-us-homebuilder-taylor-morrison-85-billion-2026-05-31/
California has the highest impact fees for homebuilding in the country
https://pacificlegal.org/california-has-the-highest-impact-fees-for-homebuilding-in-the-country/
The hidden reason small homes aren’t more common: economies of scale
https://www.resiclubanalytics.com/p/hidden-reason-small-homes-arent-common-economies-scale
Economies of Scale in Single-family Home Construction
https://eyeonhousing.org/2024/09/economies-of-scale-in-single-family-home-construction
Boomers Are Sitting On The Homes Younger Buyers Desperately Want. There's Just One Problem, Many Can't Afford To Downsize
https://finance.yahoo.com/real-estate/articles/boomers-sitting-homes-younger-buyers-173007636.html
Many boomers are desperate to move but can’t afford to
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/many-boomers-are-desperate-to-move-but-cant-afford-to-6c9907ea
Boomers Own Half Of $34 Trillion Equity Pie
https://nationalmortgageprofessional.com/news/boomers-own-half-34-trillion-equity-pie
What Young Homeowners Can Learn from the Baby Boomer Paradox
https://www.hometap.com/blog/baby-boomer-homeownership-paradox
Bloomberg, The Pitch that Backfired on Homebuyers: ‘Marry the House, Date the Rate’
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2026-11-10/-marry-the-house-date-the-rate-advice-has-homeowners-stuck-in-pricey-mortgages
Fox News Suffers Stunning Wipeout in Election Ratings
https://www.thedailybeast.com/obsessed/fox-news-suffers-stunning-wipeout-in-election-ratings
Your Brain Won't Let You See What Epstein Really Was - Barry's Economics
The Game Is Rigged. That’s the Best News You’ll Hear All Year - Barry's Economics
Voters rebuff data centers in every ballot measure except one during the 2026 midterms
https://www.cnbc.com/2026/11/04/data-center-ballot-measures-2026-midterm.html
Borrower data, Historical debt-to-income ratios
https://www.hud.gov/sites/dfiles/Housing/documents/2025FHAAnnualReportMMIFund.pdf#page=115
WATCH HOW: Homebuilders use Chinese factories to build houses, for 1/4 the cost
China's factories are in another world
WATCH HOW Space Capsule Houses are built and shipped to AirBnb's, ADU dealers, and resort properties
Senior Living Costs Explained: Comparing Types of Communities
https://stellarliving.com/senior-living-costs-explained/
Release: Quarterly Retirement Market Data, Second Quarter 2026
https://www.ici.org/statistical-report/ret_26_q2