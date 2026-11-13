(Video) Boomers and young, rich and poor agree: The housing market is completely wrecked. So now what?

Bullets:

The housing market in the United States is frozen, with young generations unable to buy, and older generations unable to sell.



There is too much damage, in too many sectors and industries, for the current system to be reformed.



A new real estate market must be developed, in new areas, by new builders, and led by a new generation of business and political leaders.



Closing scene, Great Wall and Glass Bridge, Huanghuacheng, Beijing



Resources and links:



https://www.carmax.com/cars?search=2019&Year=2019-2019



The future of the middle class in emerging markets – 2026 update

https://www.oxfordeconomics.com/resource/the-future-of-the-middle-class-in-emerging-markets-2026-update/



Visualizing the U.S. Population by Age Group

https://www.visualcapitalist.com/u-s-population-by-age-group/



55+ Housing: Trends and Benefits

https://www.nahb.org/other/consumer-resources/types-of-home-construction/55-plus-housing



S. Rept. 104-172 - HOUSING FOR OLDER PERSONS ACT OF 1995

https://www.congress.gov/committee-report/104th-congress/senate-report/172/1



PESP and Manufactured Housing Action have released the Private Equity Manufactured Housing Tracker

https://pestakeholder.org/pesp-private-equity-manufactured-housing-tracker/



These Residents Stood Up for Their Mobile Homes

https://www.aarp.org/home-living/residents-fight-for-their-mobile-homes/



Senator launches probe of investment groups buying up trailer parks

https://www.nbcnews.com/business/real-estate/investment-groups-trailer-parks-rcna248031



With $2.4 million purchase, nonprofit is testing ‘intervention model’ to keep trailer parks out of private equity’s hands

https://aspenjournalism.org/with-2-4-million-purchase-nonprofit-is-testing-intervention-model-to-keep-trailer-parks-out-of-private-equitys-hands/



Berkshire Hathaway to buy Taylor Morrison for $6.8 billion in cash to expand in housing

https://www.reuters.com/legal/transactional/berkshire-hathaway-buy-us-homebuilder-taylor-morrison-85-billion-2026-05-31/



California has the highest impact fees for homebuilding in the country

https://pacificlegal.org/california-has-the-highest-impact-fees-for-homebuilding-in-the-country/



The hidden reason small homes aren’t more common: economies of scale

https://www.resiclubanalytics.com/p/hidden-reason-small-homes-arent-common-economies-scale

Economies of Scale in Single-family Home Construction

https://eyeonhousing.org/2024/09/economies-of-scale-in-single-family-home-construction



Boomers Are Sitting On The Homes Younger Buyers Desperately Want. There's Just One Problem, Many Can't Afford To Downsize

https://finance.yahoo.com/real-estate/articles/boomers-sitting-homes-younger-buyers-173007636.html



Many boomers are desperate to move but can’t afford to

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/many-boomers-are-desperate-to-move-but-cant-afford-to-6c9907ea



Boomers Own Half Of $34 Trillion Equity Pie

https://nationalmortgageprofessional.com/news/boomers-own-half-34-trillion-equity-pie



What Young Homeowners Can Learn from the Baby Boomer Paradox

https://www.hometap.com/blog/baby-boomer-homeownership-paradox



Bloomberg, The Pitch that Backfired on Homebuyers: ‘Marry the House, Date the Rate’

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2026-11-10/-marry-the-house-date-the-rate-advice-has-homeowners-stuck-in-pricey-mortgages



Fox News Suffers Stunning Wipeout in Election Ratings

https://www.thedailybeast.com/obsessed/fox-news-suffers-stunning-wipeout-in-election-ratings



Your Brain Won't Let You See What Epstein Really Was - Barry's Economics







The Game Is Rigged. That’s the Best News You’ll Hear All Year - Barry's Economics







Voters rebuff data centers in every ballot measure except one during the 2026 midterms

https://www.cnbc.com/2026/11/04/data-center-ballot-measures-2026-midterm.html



Borrower data, Historical debt-to-income ratios

https://www.hud.gov/sites/dfiles/Housing/documents/2025FHAAnnualReportMMIFund.pdf#page=115



WATCH HOW: Homebuilders use Chinese factories to build houses, for 1/4 the cost







China's factories are in another world







WATCH HOW Space Capsule Houses are built and shipped to AirBnb's, ADU dealers, and resort properties







Senior Living Costs Explained: Comparing Types of Communities

https://stellarliving.com/senior-living-costs-explained/



Release: Quarterly Retirement Market Data, Second Quarter 2026

https://www.ici.org/statistical-report/ret_26_q2