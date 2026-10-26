(Video) Chip Wars Update: China blows up ASML’s supply chain for EUV machines

Bullets:

ASML is a Dutch company, who builds EUV (Extreme Ultraviolet) and DUV (Deep UV) lithography machines for advanced chipmaking.



After pressure during the first Trump Administration, the Netherlands restricted ASML's exports of EUV machines to China.



The Chinese developed a domestic industry to manufacture EUV and DUV equipment, and have recently achieved breakthroughs in prototypes and tools for both.



But China also moved against ASML's supply chains for the EUV devices. They discovered that a German company relied on Chinese rare earth materials to make coating materials for ASML, and put that company on its own export controls lists.





Closing scene, Tianmu Mountain near Shaoxing, Zhejiang



Resources and links:



The chip-making machine at the center of Chinese dual-use concerns

https://www.brookings.edu/articles/the-chip-making-machine-at-the-center-of-chinese-dual-use-concerns/



The EUV Machine: The $400 Million Device That Built the AI Revolution

https://www.whatjobs.com/news/the-euv-machine-the-400-million-device-that-built-the-ai-revolution/



Trump administration pressed Dutch hard to cancel China chip-equipment sale - sources

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-asml-holding-usa-china-insight/trump-administration-pressed-dutch-hard-to-cancel-china-chip-equipment-sale-sources-idUSKBN1Z50HN/



China eyes mastery of EUV lithography, bolstering AI chip ambitions, analysts say

https://www.scmp.com/tech/tech-war/article/3337100/china-eyes-mastery-euv-lithography-bolstering-ai-chip-ambitions-analysts-say



How China built its ‘Manhattan Project’ to rival the West in AI chips

https://www.reuters.com/world/china/how-china-built-its-manhattan-project-rival-west-ai-chips-2025-12-17/



Start-up unveils prototype ‘heart’ of EUV lithography amid China chipmaking push

https://www.scmp.com/tech/big-tech/article/3370966/start-unveils-prototype-heart-euv-lithography-amid-china-chipmaking-push



China talks up EUV progress, but gap with ASML remains wide

https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10910205



ASML 2025 Annual Report

https://investor.asml.com/annual-reports/2025



China adds 14 European entities to export control list, hitting back at EU sanctions

https://www.scmp.com/economy/global-economy/article/3361732/china-adds-eu-entities-export-control-list



China bans rare earth exports to 14 European companies

https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/news-research/latest-news/metals/072426-china-bans-rare-earth-exports-to-14-european-companies



EU mulls sanctions reprieve for Chinese fabric-maker accused of aiding Russia

https://www.scmp.com/news/china/article/3371832/eu-mulls-sanctions-reprieve-chinese-fabric-maker-accused-aiding-russia



EU to Remove Sanctions on Chinese Firm to Save ASML Supplier

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-10-14/eu-set-to-lift-sanction-on-chinese-firm-to-save-asml-supplier



Europe Is Trading a Sanction for a Supplier

https://resiliencealpha.com/issue-07.html