Bullets:

Samsung and SK Hynix are leading producers of the memory systems that drive consumer electronics, and have giant fabs in China to produce chips for the world's largest electronics market.



They rely on advanced chipmaking gear from US companies, namely Applied Materials (AMAT) and Lam Research (LRCX).



But that equipment may be cut off at any moment by Washington, who controls the exports of any gear that contains even trace components or technology originating in the US.



The Korean companies are also now threatened by up-and-coming Chinese memory chipmakers, like Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC) and Changxin Memory Technologies (CXMT), who build their chips using domestic (non-US) suppliers and tools.



As Chinese chipmakers gobble up market share in China, and then in export markets, profound impacts will also be felt at Micron and AMD, who now enjoy booming gross sales margins.



Closing scene, Fenghuang Ancient Town, Hunan Province



Resources and links:



Samsung, SK Hynix test Chinese chip tools as hedge against US risks

https://www.reuters.com/world/china/samsung-sk-hynix-test-chinese-chip-tools-hedge-against-us-risks-2026-08-05/





US makes it harder for SK Hynix, Samsung to make chips in China

https://www.reuters.com/sustainability/society-equity/us-makes-it-harder-sk-hynix-samsung-make-chips-china-2025-08-30/



US approves Samsung, SK Hynix chipmaking tool shipments to China for 2026, sources say

https://www.reuters.com/world/china/samsung-wins-us-annual-approval-chipmaking-tool-shipments-china-source-says-2025-12-30/



Memory price surge of ‘more than 600%’ squeezes China’s device makers

https://www.scmp.com/tech/article/3343321/memory-price-surge-more-600-squeezes-chinas-device-makers



Memory breakthrough by China's CXMT puts chip rivals on back foot

https://asia.nikkei.com/business/tech/semiconductors/memory-breakthrough-by-china-s-cxmt-puts-chip-rivals-on-back-foot



CXMT puts fifth-generation DRAM process into production

https://yangtzeer.com/news/heavy-hitters/cxmt-fifth-generation-dram/



China is making advanced memory chips without the world’s best tools

https://interestingengineering.com/inside-china/china-advanced-memory-chips-without-the-worlds-best-tools



Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Export Controls

https://www.iaps.ai/research/semiconductor-manufacturing-equipment-export-controls



Intel’s old NAND plant in China is now officially registered as SK hynix after US imposes new sanctions that limit fab upgrades in China

https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-industry/intel-dalian-plant-now-officially-sk-hynix



‘A high probability’: Congress pushes tighter export controls following Nvidia scandal

https://www.semafor.com/article/11/12/2026/a-high-probability-congress-pushes-tighter-export-controls-following-nvidia-scandal



China’s YMTC Becomes The World’s Third-Largest NAND Manufacturer, Clocking In Explosive Growth While Eyeing Samsung-Level Capacity

https://wccftech.com/chinas-ymtc-becomes-the-worlds-third-largest-nand-manufacturer-clocking-in-explosive-growth-while-eyeing-samsung-level-capacity/



China Intensifies Push to ‘Delete America’ From Its Technology

https://www.wsj.com/world/china/china-technology-software-delete-america-2b8ea89f



Supply Chain Brief: Market Conditions in 2026

https://www.versalogic.com/blog/supply-chain-brief-memory-market-conditions-in-2026/



Why Are Prices for Cars and Tech Suddenly Spiking? Blame AI Data Centers.

https://www.consumerreports.org/electronics/artificial-intelligence/ai-demand-for-ram-is-driving-up-prices-for-cars-and-tech-a1879694257/



Rise in memory chip costs puts pressure on retailers of laptops and smartphones

https://www.cnbc.com/2026/06/26/ai-memory-chip-shortage-consumer-electronics-prices.html