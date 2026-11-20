Bullets:
Samsung and SK Hynix are leading producers of the memory systems that drive consumer electronics, and have giant fabs in China to produce chips for the world's largest electronics market.
They rely on advanced chipmaking gear from US companies, namely Applied Materials (AMAT) and Lam Research (LRCX).
But that equipment may be cut off at any moment by Washington, who controls the exports of any gear that contains even trace components or technology originating in the US.
The Korean companies are also now threatened by up-and-coming Chinese memory chipmakers, like Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC) and Changxin Memory Technologies (CXMT), who build their chips using domestic (non-US) suppliers and tools.
As Chinese chipmakers gobble up market share in China, and then in export markets, profound impacts will also be felt at Micron and AMD, who now enjoy booming gross sales margins.
Closing scene, Fenghuang Ancient Town, Hunan Province
Resources and links:
Samsung, SK Hynix test Chinese chip tools as hedge against US risks
https://www.reuters.com/world/china/samsung-sk-hynix-test-chinese-chip-tools-hedge-against-us-risks-2026-08-05/
US makes it harder for SK Hynix, Samsung to make chips in China
https://www.reuters.com/sustainability/society-equity/us-makes-it-harder-sk-hynix-samsung-make-chips-china-2025-08-30/
US approves Samsung, SK Hynix chipmaking tool shipments to China for 2026, sources say
https://www.reuters.com/world/china/samsung-wins-us-annual-approval-chipmaking-tool-shipments-china-source-says-2025-12-30/
Memory price surge of ‘more than 600%’ squeezes China’s device makers
https://www.scmp.com/tech/article/3343321/memory-price-surge-more-600-squeezes-chinas-device-makers
Memory breakthrough by China's CXMT puts chip rivals on back foot
https://asia.nikkei.com/business/tech/semiconductors/memory-breakthrough-by-china-s-cxmt-puts-chip-rivals-on-back-foot
CXMT puts fifth-generation DRAM process into production
https://yangtzeer.com/news/heavy-hitters/cxmt-fifth-generation-dram/
China is making advanced memory chips without the world’s best tools
https://interestingengineering.com/inside-china/china-advanced-memory-chips-without-the-worlds-best-tools
Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Export Controls
https://www.iaps.ai/research/semiconductor-manufacturing-equipment-export-controls
Intel’s old NAND plant in China is now officially registered as SK hynix after US imposes new sanctions that limit fab upgrades in China
https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-industry/intel-dalian-plant-now-officially-sk-hynix
‘A high probability’: Congress pushes tighter export controls following Nvidia scandal
https://www.semafor.com/article/11/12/2026/a-high-probability-congress-pushes-tighter-export-controls-following-nvidia-scandal
China’s YMTC Becomes The World’s Third-Largest NAND Manufacturer, Clocking In Explosive Growth While Eyeing Samsung-Level Capacity
https://wccftech.com/chinas-ymtc-becomes-the-worlds-third-largest-nand-manufacturer-clocking-in-explosive-growth-while-eyeing-samsung-level-capacity/
China Intensifies Push to ‘Delete America’ From Its Technology
https://www.wsj.com/world/china/china-technology-software-delete-america-2b8ea89f
Supply Chain Brief: Market Conditions in 2026
https://www.versalogic.com/blog/supply-chain-brief-memory-market-conditions-in-2026/
Why Are Prices for Cars and Tech Suddenly Spiking? Blame AI Data Centers.
https://www.consumerreports.org/electronics/artificial-intelligence/ai-demand-for-ram-is-driving-up-prices-for-cars-and-tech-a1879694257/
Rise in memory chip costs puts pressure on retailers of laptops and smartphones
https://www.cnbc.com/2026/06/26/ai-memory-chip-shortage-consumer-electronics-prices.html