(Video) Giant boring machines are the Pentagon's newest problem in the critical minerals race

Bullets:
China leads the world in the manufacture and export of tunnel boring machines (TBM), which are crucial in very large civil engineering projects.
TBM's are also widely used by mining companies worldwide. They can reach depths far deeper, and can dig tunnels far faster, than traditional techniques.
China's Commerce Ministry has new export restrictions on TBM's, and on the firms selling the gear, and replacement parts.
The new regulations allow for China's key trading partners to access the equipment, which will further deepen their monopolies on critical minerals mining.
Closing scene, Jiaozhou Bay Bridge
Resources and links:
China commerce ministry announces export controls for tunnel boring machines
https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/china-commerce-ministry-announces-export-controls-tunnel-boring-machines-2026-10-19/
China to restrict exports of mine-building tunnel machines
https://theoregongroup.com/latest-news/china-tunnel-boring-machine-export-controls/
China's tunnel boring machine industry achieves leapfrog development
https://en.people.cn/n3/2024/0510/c90000-20167966.html
China’s tunnel boring machine sector leaps ahead, manufacturing 7 out of 10 TMBs used globally
https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202409/1319141.shtml
World’s largest manufacturer of tunnel boring machines challenges US in innovation
https://interestingengineering.com/innovation/world-largest-manufacturer-tunnel-boring-machines
China’s 5,000-Ton Digging Machines Are a Trade War Risk to India
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-11-02/china-s-5-000-ton-digging-machines-are-a-trade-war-risk-to-india
China to restrict exports of giant tunnel-digging machines
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/business/india-business/china-to-restrict-exports-of-giant-tunnel-digging-machines-why-india-could-be-affected/articleshow/135450200.cms
India vows to dig its way out of China machinery curbs
https://www.scmp.com/week-asia/economics/article/3373301/india-vows-dig-its-way-out-china-machinery-curbs
A Modern Take on Mining Technology
https://www.robbinstbm.com/about/advancements/tbms-in-mining/
CRCHI exports mining tunnel boring machine to Africa
https://www.tunnelsandtunnelling.com/news/crchi-exports-mining-tunnel-boring-machine-tbm-to-africa/
Zambia to settle some copper sales in Chinese yuan as Africa’s biggest trading partner steps up challenge to dollar dominance
https://africa.businessinsider.com/local/markets/zambia-to-settle-some-copper-sales-in-chinese-yuan-as-africas-biggest-trading-partner/7yhd30q
10 countries in Africa control 98% of the continent’s copper export value
https://intelpoint.co/insights/just-10-countries-in-africa-control-98-of-the-continents-copper-export-value/
Export curbs imposed on tunneling machines
https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202610/19/WS6ad6327be4b06d4aa05639f8.html
Roadheaders in Tunneling
https://tunnelingonline.com/roadheaders-tunneling/