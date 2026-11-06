(Video) Giant boring machines are the Pentagon's newest problem in the critical minerals race

Bullets:

China leads the world in the manufacture and export of tunnel boring machines (TBM), which are crucial in very large civil engineering projects.



TBM's are also widely used by mining companies worldwide. They can reach depths far deeper, and can dig tunnels far faster, than traditional techniques.



China's Commerce Ministry has new export restrictions on TBM's, and on the firms selling the gear, and replacement parts.



The new regulations allow for China's key trading partners to access the equipment, which will further deepen their monopolies on critical minerals mining.



Closing scene, Jiaozhou Bay Bridge



Resources and links:



China commerce ministry announces export controls for tunnel boring machines

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/china-commerce-ministry-announces-export-controls-tunnel-boring-machines-2026-10-19/



China to restrict exports of mine-building tunnel machines

https://theoregongroup.com/latest-news/china-tunnel-boring-machine-export-controls/



China's tunnel boring machine industry achieves leapfrog development

https://en.people.cn/n3/2024/0510/c90000-20167966.html



China’s tunnel boring machine sector leaps ahead, manufacturing 7 out of 10 TMBs used globally

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202409/1319141.shtml



World’s largest manufacturer of tunnel boring machines challenges US in innovation

https://interestingengineering.com/innovation/world-largest-manufacturer-tunnel-boring-machines



China’s 5,000-Ton Digging Machines Are a Trade War Risk to India

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-11-02/china-s-5-000-ton-digging-machines-are-a-trade-war-risk-to-india



China to restrict exports of giant tunnel-digging machines

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/business/india-business/china-to-restrict-exports-of-giant-tunnel-digging-machines-why-india-could-be-affected/articleshow/135450200.cms



India vows to dig its way out of China machinery curbs

https://www.scmp.com/week-asia/economics/article/3373301/india-vows-dig-its-way-out-china-machinery-curbs



A Modern Take on Mining Technology

https://www.robbinstbm.com/about/advancements/tbms-in-mining/



CRCHI exports mining tunnel boring machine to Africa

https://www.tunnelsandtunnelling.com/news/crchi-exports-mining-tunnel-boring-machine-tbm-to-africa/



Zambia to settle some copper sales in Chinese yuan as Africa’s biggest trading partner steps up challenge to dollar dominance

https://africa.businessinsider.com/local/markets/zambia-to-settle-some-copper-sales-in-chinese-yuan-as-africas-biggest-trading-partner/7yhd30q



10 countries in Africa control 98% of the continent’s copper export value

https://intelpoint.co/insights/just-10-countries-in-africa-control-98-of-the-continents-copper-export-value/



Export curbs imposed on tunneling machines

https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202610/19/WS6ad6327be4b06d4aa05639f8.html



Roadheaders in Tunneling

https://tunnelingonline.com/roadheaders-tunneling/