(Video) Iran War blows up the Republican Party in the US, and diesel fuel buyers everywhere

Bullets:

Oil refineries across the Persian Gulf have been destroyed since late February, when the United States and Israel attacked Iran.



The Ukraine War also features heavy drone and missile attacks across a range of energy targets.



Oil prices moved violently higher, but occasionally pulled back as new supply routes were developed.



But diesel and other energy products will remain high, even if the wars end tomorrow. It will take months, and hundreds of billions of dollars, to restore destroyed refinery capacity.



The impact of diesel shortages were even felt in the United States, where voters swung hard away from Trump and the Republicans.



Closing scene, Shenzhen



Resources and links:



JPMorgan and Goldman See Mideast Oil Flows Near Pre-War Levels

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-09-30/mideast-crude-oil-flows-hit-98-of-pre-war-level-jpmorgan-says



JPMorgan says Middle East crude exports back to 98% of pre-war levels as product flows lag

https://www.oilandgasmiddleeast.com/news/jpmorgan-middle-east-crude-exports



Soaring diesel prices helped usher in Democratic sweep

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/soaring-diesel-prices-helped-usher-democratic-sweep-2026-11-05/



The Diesel Crisis Is Here To Stay

https://oilprice.com/Energy/Crude-Oil/The-Diesel-Crisis-Is-Here-To-Stay.html



Morgan Stanley Sees Fuel Tightness Persisting Through Mid-2027

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-10-21/morgan-stanley-sees-fuel-tightness-persisting-through-mid-2027



'Band-Aids on a shotgun wound': Diesel prices to remain high into 2027

https://www.overdriveonline.com/business/article/16274699/bandaids-on-a-shotgun-wound-diesel-prices-will-remain-high



Diesel Prices Collapse, Then Rebound: What’s Driving Volatility?

https://www.freightwaves.com/news/diesel-prices-collapse-then-rebound-whats-driving-volatility



Ultra-Low Sulfur Diesel Futures, NYMEX, Year-to-Date

https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/NYMEX-HO1!/?timeframe=YTD



U.S. Refineries Make Dramatic Shift Away From Gasoline

https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/US-Refineries-Make-Dramatic-Shift-Away-From-Gasoline.html



Refineries have shifted production away from gasoline to middle distillates

https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=68424



Oil and petroleum products - a statistical overview

https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/statistics-explained/index.php?title=Oil_and_petroleum_products_-_a_statistical_overview



The market moves before Trump posts

https://stories.theconversation.com/the-market-moves-before-trump-posts/



The Well-Timed Trades Made Moments Before Trump’s Policy Surprises

https://www.wsj.com/finance/investing/the-well-timed-trades-made-moments-before-trumps-policy-surprises-36e6963a



U.S. to Allow Dark-Fleet Tankers to Shed Sanctions, Wright Says

https://gcaptain.com/u-s-to-allow-dark-fleet-tankers-to-shed-sanctions-wright-says/



Iran is (probably) collecting tolls, and why Asia stopped buying oil from the US







A new global food crisis: farmers can't get fertilizers out of the Persian Gulf







