(Video) Last year Americans flew to China for a $10,000 cancer drug. Now it's $200,000.

Bullets:

China draws tens of thousands of patients from across the world, who access cutting-edge drugs and therapies at low cost.



The US Food and Drug Administration allows for American patients to buy medicines abroad, and bring them back to the US, in certain very limited circumstances.



Western pharma giants have discovered a massive new profit center, in buying global distribution rights from top Chinese labs, then aggressively marking up the price for patients in North America and Europe.



Closing scene, Liuye Lake, Chengde



Resources and links:







As Politicians Argue About China, US Patients Find Cutting-Edge Treatment There

https://kffhealthnews.org/health-industry/china-cancer-drugs-foreign-travel-pharma-biotech-fda-regulation-clinical-trials/



Washington Post, US Patients fly to China for life-saving cancer drugs

https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2026/10/20/us-cancer-patients-need-lifesaving-drugs-some-have-get-them-china/



FDA, Regulations Governing Personal Importation

https://www.fda.gov/industry/import-basics/personal-importation



Chinese cancer drug on sale in US after Americans travel to buy it: ‘saved my mom’s life’

https://www.scmp.com/news/us/article/3371835/china-made-cancer-drug-go-sale-us-after-americans-travel-buy-it



Sunvozertinib (Zegfrovy) Launches in US for Previously Treated EGFR Exon 20 Insertion NSCLC

https://trial.medpath.com/news/sunvozertinib-zegfrovy-launches-in-us-for-previously-treated-egfr-exon-20-insertion-nsclc



Zegfrovy (Sunvozertinib) | NSCLC | HongKong DengYue Med

https://dengyuemed.com/product/zegfrovy-sunvozertinib-nsclc/



AstraZeneca Secures ZEGFROVY Rights in Up to $1.5B Deal

https://trial.medpath.com/news/astrazeneca-secures-zegfrovy-rights-in-up-to-1-5b-deal



AstraZeneca Made a $1.5 Billion Lung Cancer Bet, but Can Zegfrovy Strengthen its Oncology Growth?

https://finance.yahoo.com/healthcare/articles/astrazeneca-made-1-5-billion-193855181.html



Sunvozertinib in EGFR Exon 20 Insertion NSCLC: Approved but Not Available – Practical Dose Selection Considerations and Real-World Access Challenges

https://www.dovepress.com/sunvozertinib-in-egfr-exon-20-insertion-nsclc-approved-but-not-availab-peer-reviewed-fulltext-article-LCTT



ZEGFROVY® (sunvozertinib) now available in the US for patients with previously treated non-small cell lung cancer with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations

https://www.stocktitan.net/news/AZN/zegfrovy-sunvozertinib-now-available-in-the-us-for-patients-with-sncw2bb9ifkm.html



Dizal Pharma, company page

https://www.dizalpharma.com/

Dizal to Present Emerging Data on ZEGFROVY® in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer at WCLC 2026

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dizal-to-present-emerging-data-on-zegfrovy-in-non-small-cell-lung-cancer-at-wclc-2026-302857202.html



Inside China Business, Are we measuring China's GDP wrong?

