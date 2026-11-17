Bullets:

China's monopolies on the mining and refining of critical minerals lead to enormous competitive advantages in downstream industries.



China-based firms have first call on the production of the most important resources, which means low-cost and easily-sourced raw materials for high-value-added products and equipment.



Yttrium is a vital component in gas turbines, which cost millions of dollars per unit.



There is no production of yttrium outside China, and long backlogs and supply chain issues at the Big 3 non-Chinese makers of gas turbines are already opening vast new markets to Chinese gas turbine manufacturers.



Closing scene, Beihai, Guangxi



Resources and links:



Rare Earth Price Gap Flags Supply Strains Ahead of Trump-Xi Meet

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-11-10/rare-earth-strategic-metals-price-gap-flags-supply-strains-trump-xi-meet



AI Boom Helps Fuel China Exports, Pushing Trade Surplus Above $1 Trillion

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/newsletters/2026-11-10/china-trade-surplus



China’s Grip on Erbium and Yttrium Could Choke Data-Center Growth

https://spectrum.ieee.org/rare-earth-shortage



Rare earth price gap flags supply strains ahead of Trump-Xi meet

https://www.mining.com/web/rare-earth-price-gap-flags-supply-strains-ahead-of-trump-xi-meet/



Global Critical Minerals Outlook 2026

https://www.iea.org/reports/global-critical-minerals-outlook-2026/executive-summary



Japan ‘months’ from running out of critical rare earth as China squeezes supply

https://www.reddit.com/r/Economics/comments/1xavxf3/japan_months_from_running_out_of_critical_rare/



GE Vernova working with US government to boost stocks of yttrium

https://www.mining.com/web/ge-vernova-working-with-us-government-to-boost-stocks-of-yttrium/



How GE Vernova builds the massive gas turbines powering the AI data center boom

https://www.cnbc.com/2026/06/27/ge-vernova-gas-turbines-ai-data-centers.html



America’s AI Build-Out Hinges on Chinese Electrical Parts

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2026-04-01/us-ai-data-center-expansion-relies-on-chinese-electrical-equipment-imports



China Takes Aim at Western Dominance of the Gas-Turbine Industry

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-11-12/china-takes-aim-at-western-dominance-of-the-gas-turbine-industry



China exports its first domestically manufactured heavy-duty gas turbine





Australia's Lynas flags cost overrun after revenue miss, shares tumble

https://www.miningweekly.com/article/australias-lynas-flags-cost-overrun-after-revenue-miss-shares-tumble-2026-07-22



China is flexing its supply chain muscles — and the auto industry is freaking out

https://www.businessinsider.com/china-rare-earth-restrictions-alarming-auto-industry-ford-bmw-tesla-2025-6







