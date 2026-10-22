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(Video) Wall Street's rare earth darlings crash to earth: high rates push investors away

Kevin Walmsley's avatar
Kevin Walmsley

Bullets:

The Pentagon and Wall Street are spending and raising capital to build metals supply chains, outside of China.

Investment banks are offering new funds, ETF's, and IPO's of companies that are in the exploratory phase of rare earth mining.

But initial enthusiasm from investors did not last, and share prices for those names are in free-fall.

The spikes in the so-called "risk-free rates" are largely to blame. Mining is a decades-long bet, and patient capital is instead being sucked out of equities to finance massive government deficits.

Closing scene, Yueyang

Resources and links:

The Humanoid 100: Mapping the Humanoid Robot Value Chain
https://advisor.morganstanley.com/john.howard/documents/field/j/jo/john-howard/The_Humanoid_100_-_Mapping_the_Humanoid_Robot_Value_Chain.pdf

Morgan Stanley Humanoid 100 list up 11.1% since inception, outperforming indices
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/morgan-stanley-humanoid-100-list-133041576.html

Stock prices and charts from FINVIZ
https://finviz.com/stock?t=MP&p=d
https://finviz.com/stock?t=USAR&ty=c&ta=1&p=w
https://finviz.com/stock?t=REA&ty=c&ta=1&p=d
https://finviz.com/stock?t=REXC&ty=c&ta=1&p=w

The Great Rare Earth Disconnect: Prices Up 23%, Miners Down 28%
https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/great-rare-earth-disconnect-prices-23-miners-down-28

Robot Wars – How China Has the Robotics Industry in Its Grip
https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/Robot-Wars-How-China-Has-the-Robotics-Industry-in-Its-Grip.html

How Bad Would It Get If China Blocks Rare Earths to America?
https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/How-Bad-Would-It-Get-If-China-Blocks-Rare-Earths-to-America.html

America Needs 48,000 Tons of Rare Earth Magnets. It Only Makes 300
https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/America-Needs-48000-Tons-of-Rare-Earth-Magnets-It-Only-Makes-300.html

How a Global Debt Crisis Starts

Robin J Brooks
How a Global Debt Crisis Starts
Thank you for subscribing to my posts. If you’re not yet a paying supporter, please consider becoming one. That’ll allow you to DM me with questions and comments. Your contribution will help cover the cost of the data I use in my posts, which I fund out of my own pocket. Thanks so much for your support and feedback…
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a month ago · 123 likes · 17 comments · Robin J Brooks

New mines take nearly 18 years to build in 2020-23
https://theoregongroup.com/investment-news/new-mines-take-nearly-18-years-to-build-in-2020-23/

S&P Global, US rare earth investments, price floors aim to challenge China's market grip
https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/news-research/latest-news/metals/052926-us-rare-earth-price-floors-aim-to-challenge-chinas-market-grip

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