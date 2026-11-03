(Video) Who are all those data centers for?

Bullets:

AI Data Center infrastructure investments in the United States are far larger than canals, railroads, the highway system, electrification, and the internet.



But the nature of AI itself argues that most of the global compute will be performed in low-cost data centers, now under construction in China and Southeast Asia.



Asia is also where the users are: the massive population centers, the industrial capacity, mines, logistics and ports, and advanced manufacturing and pharmaceuticals.



AI tasks that demand low latency and superfast reaction times will require data centers to be as close as possible to the end user. So North American facilities are still needed for apps such as self-driving cars, smart grids, and real-time translation tools.



But Asia will require the same, for its most time-sensitive applications.



For batch processing and the highest value-added activities, however, the lowest-cost centers will take market share from other regions as soon as they come online.



Closing scene, Xiandu Scenic Area, Zhejiang



Resources and links:



The AI Build-Out Is Becoming the Biggest Economic Bet in U.S. History

https://www.wsj.com/economy/the-ai-build-out-is-becoming-the-biggest-economic-bet-in-u-s-history-c60716dd



The Impending, Inescapable Deluge of A.I.

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2026/07/29/technology/ai-chips-data-center-boom.html



How One Country Became the Unlikely Crossroads of the Global A.I. Boom

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/10/30/business/malaysia-data-center-china.html



Malaysia's data centre construction costs hit US$12 mil per MW amid AI infrastructure boom, says real estate firm

https://theedgemalaysia.com/node/798258



Malaysia approves 27 data center projects worth US$55.4 billion

https://datacenters.economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/investments-deals/malaysia-approves-27-data-center-projects-worth-us55-4-billion/134967164



The Yuxi Circle: The World’s Most Densely Populated Area

https://www.visualcapitalist.com/cp/the-yuxi-circle-the-worlds-most-densely-populated-area/



Multi-Region LLM Inference: How to Optimize Latency for Global AI Applications

https://www.gmicloud.ai/en/blog/multi-region-llm-inference-how-to-optimize-latency-for-global-ai-applications





How to Build an AI Data Center in 2026 (and What It Actually Costs)

https://millionminer.com/news/how-to-build-an-ai-data-center



The AI industry in the US is doomed. Now China owns it all.







API production by volume

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Global-production-of-Active-Pharmaceutical-Ingredients-API-The-graph-represents-the_fig1_351478239



China Upends Global Drug Development With Cheap and Rapid Human Trials

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2026-10-29/china-s-speed-in-clinical-trials-draws-drugmakers-roche-astrazeneca-novartis



Mapped: The World’s Data Centers by Country (2026)

https://www.visualcapitalist.com/mapped-countries-with-most-data-centers/



China explores new AI ‘Silk Road’ with token outbound

https://interestingengineering.com/inside-china/china-explores-new-ai-silk-road-with-token-outbound



We were wrong about DeepSeek. Now Chinese AI companies export trillions of AI tokens.

