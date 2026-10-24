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Inside China / Business

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(Video) Why Louis Vuitton sank in China

Kevin Walmsley's avatar
Kevin Walmsley

Bullets:

China is the source of most of the sales growth for luxury brands over the past two decades.

Louis Vuitton (LVMH) enjoyed great success in China, which briefly made LV Europe's most valuable company, and its founder the world's wealthiest man.

Sales growth in luxury segments across Asia is slowing, and shares of most global high-end brands are down on the year.

LV, however, has seen a collapse in sales, after a trademark dispute against a local tea company created a public backlash.

Closing scene, Zhujiajiao, Shanghai

Resources and links:

Louis Vuitton Loses Sales in China After Tea Logo Case Backlash
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-09-10/louis-vuitton-loses-china-sales-after-legal-fight-with-tea-chain

China Molly Tea’s US$1.5 million Louis Vuitton fine sparks fierce debate, customer support
https://www.scmp.com/news/people-culture/trending-china/article/3359864/china-molly-teas-us15-million-louis-vuitton-fine-sparks-fierce-debate-customer-support

LVMH’s China Slump Dims Hopes for Broader Luxury Recovery
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-10-13/lvmh-s-china-slump-threatens-hopes-for-broader-luxury-recovery

Chinese beverage brand Molly Tea to appeal $15.2 million LV trademark ruling: reports
https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202607/1365056.shtml

LVMH Sales at Key Unit Tumble on Weaker Demand in China
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-10-12/lvmh-sales-at-key-unit-fall-as-china-woes-hurt-louis-vuitton

LVMH Needs to Beware China’s Luxury Minefield
https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2026-07-07/lvmh-needs-to-beware-china-s-luxury-minefield

Guide to Pu-erh Tea Regions: Exploring Yunnan's Tea Mountains
https://orientaleaf.com/blogs/tea-101/pu-erh-tea-regions-yunnan-guide

LVMH’s Market Value Exceeds $500 Billion, a First in Europe
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-04-24/lvmh-s-market-value-surpasses-500-billion-a-first-in-europe

LVMH touts ‘special bond’ with China as ‘subdued’ backdrop weighs on sales
https://www.scmp.com/business/companies/article/3371145/lvmh-touts-special-bond-china-subdued-backdrop-weighs-sales

Molly Tea, company page
https://usa.mollytea.com/about-us/



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