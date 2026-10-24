(Video) Why Louis Vuitton sank in China

Bullets:

China is the source of most of the sales growth for luxury brands over the past two decades.



Louis Vuitton (LVMH) enjoyed great success in China, which briefly made LV Europe's most valuable company, and its founder the world's wealthiest man.



Sales growth in luxury segments across Asia is slowing, and shares of most global high-end brands are down on the year.



LV, however, has seen a collapse in sales, after a trademark dispute against a local tea company created a public backlash.



Closing scene, Zhujiajiao, Shanghai



Resources and links:



Louis Vuitton Loses Sales in China After Tea Logo Case Backlash

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-09-10/louis-vuitton-loses-china-sales-after-legal-fight-with-tea-chain



China Molly Tea’s US$1.5 million Louis Vuitton fine sparks fierce debate, customer support

https://www.scmp.com/news/people-culture/trending-china/article/3359864/china-molly-teas-us15-million-louis-vuitton-fine-sparks-fierce-debate-customer-support



LVMH’s China Slump Dims Hopes for Broader Luxury Recovery

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-10-13/lvmh-s-china-slump-threatens-hopes-for-broader-luxury-recovery



Chinese beverage brand Molly Tea to appeal $15.2 million LV trademark ruling: reports

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202607/1365056.shtml



LVMH Sales at Key Unit Tumble on Weaker Demand in China

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-10-12/lvmh-sales-at-key-unit-fall-as-china-woes-hurt-louis-vuitton



LVMH Needs to Beware China’s Luxury Minefield

https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2026-07-07/lvmh-needs-to-beware-china-s-luxury-minefield



Guide to Pu-erh Tea Regions: Exploring Yunnan's Tea Mountains

https://orientaleaf.com/blogs/tea-101/pu-erh-tea-regions-yunnan-guide



LVMH’s Market Value Exceeds $500 Billion, a First in Europe

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-04-24/lvmh-s-market-value-surpasses-500-billion-a-first-in-europe



LVMH touts ‘special bond’ with China as ‘subdued’ backdrop weighs on sales

https://www.scmp.com/business/companies/article/3371145/lvmh-touts-special-bond-china-subdued-backdrop-weighs-sales



Molly Tea, company page

https://usa.mollytea.com/about-us/







