Inside China / Business

Inside China / Business

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Richard Roskell's avatar
Richard Roskell
Oct 22

Early this year, during China's New Year - Spring Festival celebrations, the star of the festivities were Unitree's humanoid robots. They performed, in unison, a highly complex dance-and-kung fu routine that would've been impossible for all but the most skilled humans.

All that expensive Morgan Stanley research notwithstanding, I thought right then that it's all over. China will dominate humanoid robotics. For one thing, the industry is right in their wheelhouse: precision manufacturing at scale with embedded AI in a field where China controls the full supply chain. And I could see the evidence with my own eyes. Western attempts at humanoid robots, while certainly not nothing, look clumsy and crude by comparison.

I haven't seen anything since that changes my mind.

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Heckler1798's avatar
Heckler1798
Oct 22

1) still few if any materials science programs in the West to train the relevant engineers, chemists.

2) a 130 iQ man to day would see larger and faster path to financial security if he enters the AI field or financial modeling versus 4-9 years earning a PhD in materials engineering ….

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