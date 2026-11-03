Inside China / Business

Inside China / Business

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James Durso's avatar
James Durso
Nov 3

And from a security perspective, using an American data center is risky as the US may stop your access and seize your data.

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Caribbean Hawk's avatar
Caribbean Hawk
Nov 3

This AI bubble reminds me of the early 2000s, in the run-up to the blowout of the great internet bubble. One of the great cons was the importance of having the latest and greatest work stations as your desktop. Later corporations came to understand it was not the desktop but the importance of the network, big huge servers often running on legacy mainframe computers and fast reliable telecom. Now most work stations run on the lowest powered dumbest devices corporations can get away with. There is nothing new under the sun.

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