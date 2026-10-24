Inside China / Business

Inside China / Business

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dacoelec's avatar
dacoelec
Oct 24

LV is so typical of western thought. Hope they go down the tubes. Luxury handbags aren't going to be worth a crap in the coming worldwide depression.

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Shank Hu's avatar
Shank Hu
Oct 24

I lived next to Zhang Yuan for 10+ years in the building shown in your photo ( top right corner). Zhang Yuan, specifically the current LV-complex now, was previously my dinner place with so many wonderful restaurants. It’s SAD to see all those restaurants replaced by the huge LV-complex that is now basically EMPTY most of the time except for a few “selfie tourist”.

Replacing REAL Shanghai culture with FAKE WESTERN culture represents “peak bubble”, just like Tokyo in mid-1990’s.

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