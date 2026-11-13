Inside China / Business

Inside China / Business

Home
Notes
Archive
About
(Video) Boomers and young, rich and poor agree: The housing market is completely wrecked. So now what?
Bullets:
  Kevin Walmsley
31:00
Boomers and young, rich and poor agree: The housing market is completely wrecked. So now what?
Bullets:
  Kevin Walmsley
Iran War blows up the Republican Party in the US, and diesel fuel buyers everywhere
Bullets:
  Kevin Walmsley
(Video) Iran War blows up the Republican Party in the US, and diesel fuel buyers everywhere
Bullets:
  Kevin Walmsley
9:33
Giant boring machines are the Pentagon's newest problem in the critical minerals race
Bullets:
  Kevin Walmsley
(Video) Giant boring machines are the Pentagon's newest problem in the critical minerals race
Bullets:
  Kevin Walmsley
9:11
Who are all those AI data centers for?
Bullets:
  Kevin Walmsley
(Video) Who are all those data centers for?
Bullets:
  Kevin Walmsley
11:07

October 2026

© 2026 Kevin Walmsley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.