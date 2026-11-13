Inside China / Business
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
(Video) Boomers and young, rich and poor agree: The housing market is completely wrecked. So now what?
Bullets:
13 hrs ago
•
Kevin Walmsley
43
8
8
31:00
Boomers and young, rich and poor agree: The housing market is completely wrecked. So now what?
Bullets:
19 hrs ago
•
Kevin Walmsley
70
14
15
Iran War blows up the Republican Party in the US, and diesel fuel buyers everywhere
Bullets:
Nov 7
•
Kevin Walmsley
44
6
9
(Video) Iran War blows up the Republican Party in the US, and diesel fuel buyers everywhere
Bullets:
Nov 7
•
Kevin Walmsley
47
2
11
9:33
Giant boring machines are the Pentagon's newest problem in the critical minerals race
Bullets:
Nov 6
•
Kevin Walmsley
66
10
14
(Video) Giant boring machines are the Pentagon's newest problem in the critical minerals race
Bullets:
Nov 6
•
Kevin Walmsley
47
6
8
9:11
Who are all those AI data centers for?
Bullets:
Nov 3
•
Kevin Walmsley
70
13
13
(Video) Who are all those data centers for?
Bullets:
Nov 3
•
Kevin Walmsley
46
2
6
11:07
October 2026
Last year Americans flew to China for a $10,000 cancer drug. Now it's $200,000.
Bullets:
Oct 31
•
Kevin Walmsley
76
8
14
(Video) Last year Americans flew to China for a $10,000 cancer drug. Now it's $200,000.
Bullets:
Oct 31
•
Kevin Walmsley
49
10
10
9:13
Iran is (probably) collecting tolls, and why Asia stopped buying oil from the US
Bullets:
Oct 29
•
Kevin Walmsley
57
12
10
(Video) Iran is (probably) collecting tolls, and why Asia stopped buying oil from the US
Bullets:
Oct 29
•
Kevin Walmsley
36
3
5
9:29
© 2026 Kevin Walmsley
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for
writing,
podcasting,
and
media founders.
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts